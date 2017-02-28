Imran Khan

Britons will spend £108bn on cars this year, according to research by American Express.

The poll found that 19 per cent of adults will spend an average of £11,094 buying a brand new or second hand car.

Londoners spend the most on cars at £14,557 each, followed by the East Midlands (£13,831) and Scotland (£13,191). Welsh and Northern Irish motorists, in contrast, spend an order of magnitude less, at £9,282 and £8,842 respectively.

An average of £1,492 per car this year will be spent on on running costs.

Running costs take pride of place in terms of the most important considerations when it comes to deciding whether to purchase cars. Nearly seven in ten (68 per cent) of those surveyed cite this as the main consideration ahead of efficiency (53 per cent) and comfort (46 per cent).

American Express Director, Jenny Cheung, said: