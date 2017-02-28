FTSE 100 7263.44 +0.14%
Tuesday 28 February 2017 5:16pm

Johnson Service Group says laundering success is good news for Britain

Oliver Gill
Chief executive Chris Sander has been with the firm since 1984 (Source: Johnson Service Group)

Johnson Service Group, the UK's largest rental workwear and laundry firm, today revealed bumper annual results.

A 45 per cent growth in the firm's profits was good news for the UK, according to boss Chris Sander, who labelled the company a "barometer of Britain's financial health".

Read more: In a spin: CMA suggests laundry services broke competition law

The Aim-quoted outfit provides clothing to 1.3m workers each week, while also delivering cleaning services to a wide range of Britain's hotels (for example it washes the linen at both budget chain Premier Inn and the upmarket Wolseley Hotel in London) restaurants and caterers.


The company operates 17 workwear and 12 hotel and catering laundries (Source: Johnson Service Group)

The firm's share price rose over two per cent in trading and has increased by 25 per cent in the last year. Investors have more than doubled their returns since Sander took over as chief executive at the start of 2014.

Read more: Are City folk seeing the return of the tie?

In January Johnson's retail dry cleaning business was sold to cobblers and keycutters, Timpson, in a deal worth £8.25m. Sander said:

The disposal of dry cleaning in January leaves us focused on driving the growth of our higher margin textile rental activities and we will continue to look at further complementary acquisitions and investment opportunities.

