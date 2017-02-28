FTSE 100 7268.12 +0.21%
Tuesday 28 February 2017 3:22pm

Former Saracens boss Brendan Venter could have set a precedent with remarkable Italy "ruckgate" tactic against England

Bob Baker
Saracens v Harlequins - Aviva Premiership
Venter helped steer Saracens to domestic dominance before joining the Italy staff (Source: Getty)

‎One can only speculate on what was said in the home dressing room deep beneath Twickenham’s West Stand on Sunday afternoon‎.

After the first half’s bemusing events, themselves the result of a considered Italian strategy, England eventually hauled their way back into the match before recording a 36-15 victory.

Brendan Venter, Italy’s defence coach, employed a remarkable tactic of refusing to engage in rucks that may well have set a precedent for how certain scenarios might be defended in future.

Read more: Jones hits out at Italy tactics before firing early shot at Scots

Venter was central to Saracens’ return to prominence from 2010 onwards, putting in place a game plan that was not spectacular but delivered consistent results.

The gulf in class eventually crystallised at Twickenham, but Venter and his squadra left England momentarily baffled, clueless, and found them out to be poorly acquainted with the leather-bound rulebooks that sit proudly on each of their bedside tables.

With England playing well below their new lofty standards both against Wales and the Azzurri, the coaching team must have reached for the proverbial hairdryer during the interval.

England need higher gear to beat Scotland

RUGBYU-6NATIONS-ENG-ITA
England fought back in the second half to win 36-15 (Source: Getty)

Teams react one of two ways to a surge of hot air or the launch of a boot across a locker room, and on this occasion the assumed direct approach seems to have worked.

Being given the rocket can certainly motivate, but only when it’s delivered by a coach with credibility and a track record, as England have in Eddie Jones.

Sir Alex Ferguson commanded respect, the kit-man might not have quite as a profound impact.

RUGBYU-6NATIONS-ENG-ITA
England head coach Eddie Jones was left fuming by Italy's tactic (Source: Getty)

Shaun Edwards is a formidable character in this regard and his words, delivered ferociously from a face creased like a stiff cotton shirt, brought some order to many a Wasps and Wales team under his leadership.

Whatever words were chosen by England’s management, they certainly had the desired effect. Answers were found and so were higher gears.

The engagement of more powerful cogs will be required to stand a chance of sending resurgent Scotland home empty-handed next week.

