Bob Baker

‎One can only speculate on what was said in the home dressing room deep beneath Twickenham’s West Stand on Sunday afternoon‎.

After the first half’s bemusing events, themselves the result of a considered Italian strategy, England eventually hauled their way back into the match before recording a 36-15 victory.

Brendan Venter, Italy’s defence coach, employed a remarkable tactic of refusing to engage in rucks that may well have set a precedent for how certain scenarios might be defended in future.

Venter was central to Saracens’ return to prominence from 2010 onwards, putting in place a game plan that was not spectacular but delivered consistent results.

The gulf in class eventually crystallised at Twickenham, but Venter and his squadra left England momentarily baffled, clueless, and found them out to be poorly acquainted with the leather-bound rulebooks that sit proudly on each of their bedside tables.

With England playing well below their new lofty standards both against Wales and the Azzurri, the coaching team must have reached for the proverbial hairdryer during the interval.

Teams react one of two ways to a surge of hot air or the launch of a boot across a locker room, and on this occasion the assumed direct approach seems to have worked.

Being given the rocket can certainly motivate, but only when it’s delivered by a coach with credibility and a track record, as England have in Eddie Jones.

Sir Alex Ferguson commanded respect, the kit-man might not have quite as a profound impact.

Shaun Edwards is a formidable character in this regard and his words, delivered ferociously from a face creased like a stiff cotton shirt, brought some order to many a Wasps and Wales team under his leadership.

Whatever words were chosen by England’s management, they certainly had the desired effect. Answers were found and so were higher gears.

The engagement of more powerful cogs will be required to stand a chance of sending resurgent Scotland home empty-handed next week.