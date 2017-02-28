FTSE 100 7261.00 +0.11%
views
Tuesday 28 February 2017 2:08pm

It's official: Easyjet, Capita and Dixons Carphone could be leaving the FTSE 100

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk Human Rights Issues and Your Portfolio
Croupiers Hone Their Skills At Casino School
Easyjet could be out of the FTSE 100 in the next reshuffle (Source: Getty)

The London Stock Exchange has published the names of the companies likely to drop out of the FTSE tomorrow.

As expected, budget airline Easyjet is hovering on the brink of demotion from the FTSE 100 into the FTSE 250, as well as Capita and Dixons Carphone. Easyjet has lost 40 per cent of its value over one year, and last month issued a profit warning.

Among those being promoted is Rentokil, which just missed out on joining the FTSE 100 in December last year.

Meanwhile, life science investment firm Syncona is facing a potential upgrade into the FTSE 250 from the FTSE Small Cap index, while spreadbetting group CMC Markets is looking at a downgrade.

CMC's share price dropped 35 per cent in one trading session last December after the watchdog announced it would make changes to rules around the products spreadbetters sell - and the stock has barely regained any ground since.

The LSE said the names released today are "indicative" based on closing prices yesterday, and the final decision and movements will be made after the market closes tomorrow, and based on the firms' market caps at the close of trading today.

The changes will then take effect after the market closes on Friday 17 March.

FTSE 100 FTSE 250
Promoted

Scottish Mortgage Inv Tst

Rentokil Initial

Smiths (DS)

Syncona

Sanne Group

TBC Bank Group
Demoted

Capita

Easyjet

Dixons Carphone

Marshalls

International Personal Finance

CMC Markets
Tags

Related articles

FTSE 100 reshuffle: Dixons and EasyJet are in the relegation zone
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 reshuffles for December have been confirmed
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff

FTSE reshuffle: Travis Perkins, DFS and Countrywide are on the way out
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff