Caitlin Morrison

The London Stock Exchange has published the names of the companies likely to drop out of the FTSE tomorrow.

As expected, budget airline Easyjet is hovering on the brink of demotion from the FTSE 100 into the FTSE 250, as well as Capita and Dixons Carphone. Easyjet has lost 40 per cent of its value over one year, and last month issued a profit warning.

Among those being promoted is Rentokil, which just missed out on joining the FTSE 100 in December last year.

Meanwhile, life science investment firm Syncona is facing a potential upgrade into the FTSE 250 from the FTSE Small Cap index, while spreadbetting group CMC Markets is looking at a downgrade.

CMC's share price dropped 35 per cent in one trading session last December after the watchdog announced it would make changes to rules around the products spreadbetters sell - and the stock has barely regained any ground since.

The LSE said the names released today are "indicative" based on closing prices yesterday, and the final decision and movements will be made after the market closes tomorrow, and based on the firms' market caps at the close of trading today.

The changes will then take effect after the market closes on Friday 17 March.