Imran Khan

ITV has purchased a majority stake in French television production group Tetra Media Studio for an undisclosed sum, the broadcaster announced today.

Tetra’s flagship dramas include crime series Profilage (Profiling), now in its seventh season, and Les Hommes de l’Ombre (The Men of the Shadow), the critically acclaimed political thriller. Last year, the group produced 161 hours of content across its seven production labels, including Tetra Media Fiction, Beaubourg Audiovisuel, Macondo and Gedesel.

Tetra said its productions are grounded in French culture but have an appeal well beyond its geographical borders. The studio believes ITV’s international infrastructure will help the company make the most of Tetra’s intellectual property, while supporting the development and production of content for the French market.

Jean-François Boyer, CEO, at Tetra Media Studio, said:

This alliance is very stimulating for all our producers and all the talent we work with, because thanks to the strength of the ITV group we will be able to make French creations spread throughout the world.

Tetra will continue to operate as an independent producer, overseen by a board including ITV Studios International President, Maria Kyriacou, ITV Studios France President Franck Firmin-Guion, and Jean-François Boyer. ITV Studios France operates independently of Tetra and will focus on developing ITV programmes, and Talpa, the Dutch production company which created The Voice.