Rebecca Smith

A fresh one-day walkout has been announced on Southern rail for Monday 13 March, the RMT union announced today.

The union said it had been "snubbed" by Southern's parent firm Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) for new talks, despite the company knowing the RMT's executive was meeting today to discuss the dispute over the role of the guard.

It said guards and drivers will strike on the 13 March from 00:01 and 23:59.

Mick Cash, RMT's general secretary, said:

The abject failure by Southern Rail to meet with us, to clarify their exact position on the second safety-critical member of staff and to take the safety issues seriously has left us with no option but to confirm further action. These disputes could have been settled if Southern/GTR had sat down and listened to our case and given the guarantee of a second-safety critical member of staff on their trains.



“We now have the best part of two weeks before the next phase of action for the company to take the issues at the core of this dispute seriously, get round the table with the union and negotiate a settlement.



GTR has been approached for comment.

Last week, the RMT held its latest strike, though GTR said Southern had run nine out of 10 services during the strike and called the union's action "increasingly impotent and ineffective".

It comes on the day transport firm Go-Ahead announced a full-year profit warning as the Southern rail strikes took their toll.

Interim earnings at its rail division plummeted 35 per cent on the back of months of Southern rail disruption.

The transport giant, which owns 65 per cent of the Southern franchise through GTR, said full-year results were lowered due to "the challenges in GTR" as rail operating profit slumped 35 per cent to £26.9m.

Go-Ahead chief executive David Brown said discussions with trade unions "are ongoing as we strive to reach a full resolution of these issues".

Train drivers' union Aslef had reached an agreement with Southern which was expected to end that dispute earlier this month.

However a referendum of members resulted in them rejecting the deal, so the union and train firm are trying to hash out a fresh deal.