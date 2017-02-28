Courtney Goldsmith

Shares in Meggitt rose more than 11 per cent this morning after the aerospace and defence firm beat forecasts and investors cheer on Donald Trump's plan to pump up defence spending.

The figures

The firm's reported revenue increased 21 per cent to £1.99bn in the year to 31 December 2016, helped by foreign currency movements, while underlying reported pre-tax profit increased 13 per cent to £352.1m.

However, statutory pre-tax profit fell seven per cent to £195.5m.

The group posted a four per cent increase in civil aerospace organic revenue growth and a one per cent increase in military, partially offsetting the continued weakness in energy.

Meggitt raised its dividend five per cent to 15.1p, reflecting confidence in the firm's prospects.

Shares in the FTSE 250-listed firm increased 11.13 per cent at 462.4p in morning trading, taking it to the top of the Stoxx 600.

Why it's interesting

Donald Trump yesterday announced he plans to increase the US defence budget by 10 per cent, and defence firms on both sides of the Atlantic felt the benefits of that announcement - Meggitt's stocks rose to 417p.

At the end of 2016, former Rolls-Royce executive Tony Wood joined Meggitt as its new chief operating officer as the company reported a return to organic growth.

The group benefitted from selling its Target Systems arm to fellow mid-cap group QinetiQ for £57.5m at the end of the year. Meggitt Target Systems provides unmanned aerial, naval and land-based target systems to around 40 countries.

What Meggitt said

Chief executive Stephen Young said: