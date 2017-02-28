Caitlin Morrison

Commuters trying to travel in or out of Kings Cross today are facing delays and disruption due to power failures.

National Rail said a signalling problem between Finsbury Park and London Kings Cross is causing delays of up to 20 minutes to journeys to and from London Kings Cross. This is expected to continue until 12:00pm.

NEW: Delays to and from London Kings Cross expected until 12:00 #FinsburyPark https://t.co/EcGUO4bWXz — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) February 28, 2017

All routes in and out of the station are affected, and train operators affected by the problems are Grand Central, Great Northern, Hull Trains and Virgin Trains East Coast.

National Rail said passengers can follow the incident on Twitter using the hashtag #FinsburyPark.

Services in and out of Moorgate were also blocked earlier, adding to the delays.