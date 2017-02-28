FTSE 100 7252.51 -0.01%
Tuesday 28 February 2017 10:26am

Power failures causing delays on all routes to and from London Kings Cross

Caitlin Morrison
Signal failures are causing the delays (Source: Getty)

Commuters trying to travel in or out of Kings Cross today are facing delays and disruption due to power failures.

National Rail said a signalling problem between Finsbury Park and London Kings Cross is causing delays of up to 20 minutes to journeys to and from London Kings Cross. This is expected to continue until 12:00pm.

All routes in and out of the station are affected, and train operators affected by the problems are Grand Central, Great Northern, Hull Trains and Virgin Trains East Coast.

National Rail said passengers can follow the incident on Twitter using the hashtag #FinsburyPark.

Services in and out of Moorgate were also blocked earlier, adding to the delays.

