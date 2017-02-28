Ross McLean

England seamer Jake Ball could be forced out of his side’s one-day series against West Indies after suffering a knee injury during Monday’s final warm-up clash in St Kitts.

The 25-year-old, who played all three of England’s 50-over matches against India in January, limped from the field following the first delivery of his third over against a West Indies Cricket Board President’s XI.

Ball subsequently broke down while attempting a run in the net area, while England team management have said he felt pain in the back of his right knee. He is due to undergo a scan.

There was better news in respect of opener Alex Hales, who is to join the England squad after scans confirmed he has sufficiently recovered from the broken hand he suffered in India.

The 28-year-old will not be officially added to the squad but will continue his rehabilitation after flying to Antigua on Tuesday.

Hales’s imminent return is a boost for England ahead of the first of three one-day tussles with West Indies on Friday after they were forced to rest fellow opener Jason Roy due to a bruised right palm.

England won their warm-up game by two wickets after chasing down their victory target of 234 inside the penultimate over. Makeshift opener Jonny Bairstow top scored with 86, while Chris Woakes hit an unbeaten 47. Liam Plunkett and Ben Stokes had earlier claimed three wickets apiece.

Lancashire batsman Liam Livingstone, meanwhile, scored his second century of the match, although England Lions succumbed to a three-wicket series-equalling loss to Sri Lanka A in Dambulla.