Helen Cahill

McColl’s Retail Group said yesterday that its full-year revenue increased 1.9 per cent to £950.4m, up from £932.2m in 2015.

Total like-for-like sales were down 1.9 per cent, in a trend that was consistent with prior year performance.

Read more: Christmas come early: CMA approves McColl's acquisition of 298 Co-op stores

Profit before tax came in at £17.7m, as compared to £21.1m the year before. This included £3.1m of exceptional costs 5 (2015: £0.6m).

Jonathan Miller, chief executive, said: “2016 has been a pivotal year for McColl’s, during which we were firmly established as a leading convenience retailer, delivered good financial performance in line with expectations and laid the foundations to deliver significant growth in the years ahead.

"With new appointments to our management team and a refreshed strategy in place, we are ready to begin the next stage of our journey to become your neighbourhood’s favourite shop."