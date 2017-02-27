Tesco is removing 1,700 deputy managers from its stores

Helen Cahill

Around 1,700 Tesco employees face an uncertain future as the business eliminates a layer of management and replaces the jobs with lower-paid roles.

The UK's biggest supermarket is replacing deputy managers in its "Express" convenience stores and creating 3,300 new, lower-paid "shift leader" jobs.

The supermarket's current deputy managers will be put through a 60-day consultation period and will be given shift leader roles or other jobs within the business, or face redundancy.

Tesco predicts the changes will create a net increase of 1,500 jobs.

Tracey Clements, managing director of convenience at Tesco, said: "To help improve our service to customers in our Express stores we are aiming to have more of our colleagues on the shop floor, more often.

"We appreciate that these changes will impact our deputy manager colleagues, and will do everything we can to support them throughout this period."

Tesco's move to have more people on the shop floor comes as Amazon is reportedly looking for space in central London for a shop with no staff at all.

Using cutting-edge technology, Amazon will cut out labour costs by building a shop in which people just pick up groceries and leave. The goods are charged automatically to the purchaser's account.