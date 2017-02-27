Rebecca Smith

Southern rail is urging season ticket holders to check if they're eligible for a special one-off compensation offer ahead of an April deadline.

The scheme, announced by the government in December, said one-off payments worth up to a month of free travel could be claimed to make up for the disruption of 2016.

To qualify, Southern customers must have held at least 12 weeks’ worth of season tickets between 1 April and 31 December 2016. Passengers are being advised to check online, where they will be asked to provide evidence to support their claim.

The compensation scheme will close on 30 April 2017.

Southern’s passenger services director, Angie Doll, said: "We have spent the last few weeks contacting all the passengers who we know qualify and have details for. We’re now inviting anyone we have missed or who believes they may be entitled to compensation to come forward and claim."

"Last year was very difficult for Southern passengers and I am glad this scheme recognises this," she added. "I would urge season ticket holders to go online and claim if they believe they are eligible for compensation."

It comes after many Southern rail season ticket holders complained earlier this month they were still waiting for the compensation announced before Christmas.

Many had been told they'd hear in early January, but a month later were still waiting. Earlier this month, Southern said it had nearly finished contacting the 40,000 people it had contact details for, but said there would be more who will have to go through a specific web page.

The second batch of people will be qualifying customers who Southern doesn't have email or postal addresses for. Anyone who believes they come into that group can apply through the website to make their claim.

The train operator is currently engaged in more talks with train drivers' union Aslef after members of the union voted against accepting a deal in the row over the role of the guard.