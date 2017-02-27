Rebecca Smith

More London Underground walkouts could be on the horizon as the RMT union has announced it's balloting station staff for strike action and action short of a strike.

The RMT said it will be balloting station staff across its London Bridge group after one member was fired and two others disciplined for intervening to stop a "serious assault by a fare-dodger on fellow staff members".

The union said it was "an appalling miscarriage of justice" after three members of staff were assaulted, including a pregnant worker.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said:

This is one of the most appalling abuses of the LU disciplinary procedure that RMT has ever come across. This was a shocking, violent incident and those that bore the brunt of it should have been supported and commended by the company. Instead they have been sacked or disciplined in what is the most appalling miscarriage of justice. London Underground should do the decent thing – reinstate our member, lift the disciplinary action and send out the message that fare-dodging and violence will not be tolerated and that staff in the front line will get the support and assistance that they need.

Phil O'Hare, general manager for the Jubilee Line, said: "We urge the RMT to discuss the matter with us directly. All three employees have the right to appeal against the decisions taken and we have yet to conclude our internal procedures.

‎"We take a zero tolerance approach to violence against our staff but similarly expect our employees to adhere to acceptable standards of conduct and behaviour when dealing with members of the public."

TfL has undertaken an investigation of the incident in question, including viewing CCTV footage and a formal disciplinary meeting. Appeal dates have been set for two of the three cases.

Last week the RMT announced maintenance workers have voted for industrial action after a breakdown in relations. Its executive is mulling the outcome though hasn't yet announced fresh strike dates.

It comes after a separate walkout brought travel disruption to the Central and Waterloo & City Lines last week in a row over the "forced displacement" of eight drivers.