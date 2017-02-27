FTSE 100 7260.53 +0.23%
World War II shell found in Shoreditch High Street

Caitlin Morrison
A WWII device was found in the busy east London street (Source: Getty)

Shoreditch High Street has been evacuated this morning after a World War II shell was discovered there.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said officers were dealing with a WWII ordnance device.

Police have closed the street to traffic.

In January, Westminster and Waterloo bridges were closed off for hours after a World War II bomb was found in the Thames.

This map shows the areas of London where unexploded bombs are most likely to be discovered:

