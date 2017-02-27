Caitlin Morrison

Shoreditch High Street has been evacuated this morning after a World War II shell was discovered there.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said officers were dealing with a WWII ordnance device.

Police have closed the street to traffic.

Shoreditch High St is CLOSED both ways at Great Eastern St due to an police incident. Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route pic.twitter.com/JvxAJSDhKt — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) February 27, 2017

In January, Westminster and Waterloo bridges were closed off for hours after a World War II bomb was found in the Thames.

This map shows the areas of London where unexploded bombs are most likely to be discovered: