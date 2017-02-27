Helen Cahill

The property developer behind the Shard, Irvine Sellar, has died aged 82.

The chairman of Sellar Group died yesterday morning after a short illness.

His scheme for the UK's tallest building was given the green light in November 2003. It was completed in 2012, after four years of construction.

Sellar's company then moved on to developing the Paddington Cube, and is currently finishing off other buildings around the Shard.

A spokesperson for Irvine Sellar said: "Irvine will always be remembered for his determination 'against all odds' to create and develop The Shard, a building that changed London's skyline forever.

"The property industry has lost an immense and irreplaceable character whose sheer grit and determination will leave a huge void in a sector known for big characters."

Sellar leaves behind a wife, three children and five grandchildren. His son James will now become the head of Sellar Group.

Grandees from London's property sector tweeted their memories of Sellar.

Another week, another friend gone. RIP Irvine Sellar who made it from nothing, through nothing but tenacity and hard work. pic.twitter.com/kBNI0jfRWg — Daniel Van Gelder (@danvangelder) February 27, 2017