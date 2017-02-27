Oliver Gill

Motor insurer Admiral will take a hit of up £100m and is to delay the publication of its annual results after the government changed a key insurance sector reference rate.

The discount rate, mandated by the Ministry of Justice and the reference to which insurers discount compensation on personal injury claims, is to be adjusted from 2.5 per cent to -0.75 per cent.

The insurance sector has lobbied the government hard against a large downward adjustment with the Association of British Insurers going to court to challenge the move.

A lower discount rate increases the up front value of claims.

Lord Chancellor and justice secretary Liz Truss said: “The law is absolutely clear – as Lord Chancellor, I must make sure the right rate is set to compensate claimants.

“I am clear that this is the only legally acceptable rate I can set."

FTSE 100 insurer Admiral said today it would need to delay posting its results from 1 March to 8 March in order to incorporate the impact of the decision into its annual figures.

Many in the insurance sector have already provided for a downward move in the discount rate, which has been at 2.5 per cent since 2001.

And while Admiral expected total financial impact of the change at between £140m and £175m, it estimated the impact on its profits of between £70m to £100m. This, the insurer said, would not impact its expected dividend payout of 51.5p per share.

