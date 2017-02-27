Rebecca Smith

The UK's biggest local newspaper group, and owner of the Mirror, reported a big bump in profit and revenue for 2016, but said the industry is still battling headwinds from falling print advertising.

Shares were up nearly two per cent in early trading to 121.55p.

Read more: Daily Express owner mulling sale of tabloids to rival Trinity Mirror

The figures

Annual profit rose 24 per cent after the newspaper firm picked up local paper group Local World back in October 2015 in a deal worth £220m. The acquisition more than offset losses incurred by the group's failed new daily paper - the New Day - which closed in under three months after disappointing circulation figures.

Adjusted pre-tax profit was £133.2m, compared to £107.5m in the previous year.

Revenues were up by a fifth from £592m to £713m.

But Trinity Mirror noted print advertising revenues dropped by 17.9 per cent on a like-for-like basis last year. It forecast revenue in the first two months of 2017 to fall by nine per cent on a like-for-like basis.

It also announced structural cost savings of £25m, which it said was £10m ahead of target.

Why it's interesting

Just last month, Trinity Mirror served a reminder of the "financial pressure" the industry is battling, announcing more job cuts.

It had announced it was making dozens of redundancies across its regional newsrooms, followed by more job cuts at its national newspapers operation.

And while sales and profits jumped last year, the newspaper firm struck a cautious note going forward, noting the "challenging environment", and expectation that print markets will remain "challenging and volatile in 2017".

Read more: More jobs go in "challenging and upsetting" cost-cutting at Trinity Mirror

What the company said

Simon Fox, chief executive of Trinity Mirror, said: