Rebecca Smith

The oldest serving MP Sir Gerald Kaufman has died at the age of 86.

The Father of the House was a junior minister between 1974 and 1979 and held senior cabinet positions throughout the 1980s. He became the oldest serving member of the House of Commons in 2015 and became an MP in 1970.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn paid tribute to the MP for Manchester Gorton last night, calling Kaufman an "iconic and irascible figure".

He said: "He loved life and politics. I will miss him deeply for both his political commitment and constant friendship."

Kaufman was first elected as MP for Manchester Ardwick in 1970, before becoming Manchester Gorton MP following constituency changes in 1983.

His family announced his death saying: "Sir Gerald had been suffering from a long-term illness for several months, but, in that time, remained firmly committed to, and focused on, the activities and wellbeing of his beloved constituency, which he had served since first being elected in 1970.

Sir Gerald dedicated his life to serving those who he believed would benefit most from a Labour government and Labour values in action. He believed that policy and principle without power were simply not enough to deliver the better life that he fought for on behalf of his constituents for almost 50 years.

"Though Sir Gerald had many friends and supporters in Manchester and across the world from his work on many campaigns and causes, he was in essence a private man. There will be a further opportunity for those who wish to pay tribute to the contribution of this great socialist and parliamentarian in due course.

"For now, his family request that his dignity and integrity be honoured through respectful reflection."

Former Labour leader called Kaufman an "outstanding servant of the Labour movement" and said he will be "sorely missed".

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said Kaufman was "a man of absolute principle".

Conservative stalwart Ken Clarke is now the new Father of the House, the title given to the MP with the longest continuous service who is not a minister. Both Clarke and Kaufman were elected in 1970, though Kaufman was sworn in first.