Julian Harris

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) expects European regulators to block its £21bn mega-merger with Deutsche Boerse, after revealing a dispute with Brussels over its majority stake in an Italian bond trading platform.

In a dramatic turn of events, the LSE published a statement on Sunday evening saying the European Commission had "unexpectedly raised new concerns" related to its ownership of MTS SpA.

The stock exchange, headed up by Xavier Rolet, says it cannot satisfy Brussels' request to divest MTS by the Commission's deadline on Monday. Therefore, it expects the mega-deal to be blocked.

"Taking all relevant factors into account, and acting in the best interests of shareholders, the London Stock Exchange board today concluded that it could not commit to the divestment of MTS," it said.

"Based on the Commission's current position, London Stock Exchange Group believes that the Commission is unlikely to provide clearance for the merger."

The LSE's statement says it will continue to speak to other regulators about the deal, but suggests the company is prepared to see the deal die.

"The LSE board is highly confident in the strength of LSE’s business, strategy and prospects on a stand alone basis, under its strong management team led by chief executive Xavier Rolet," it says.

