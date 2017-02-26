FTSE 100 7247.18 -0.33%
Sunday 26 February 2017 4:44pm

The Nokia 3310 just got a major makeover - and it has Snake

Lynsey Barber
The new Nokia 3310
The new Nokia 3310 brings the naughties classic up to date (Source: HMD)

After less than furtive talks of a return of the 3310, perhaps Nokia’s most classic phone - and it turns out, the most-memed on social media - it has actually happened.

The early noughties staple has been re-imagined by HMD, the Chinese firm which now creates Nokia brand phones under license.

And the 3310 brings with it an impressive 22 hours of talk time. That's more than 10 times the original battery life, for the price of just €49. Eager beavers can register their interest now and it ships in the second quarter.

But, more importantly, you'll be able to play the classic game Snake on the 3310 feature phone - in fact, you'll be able to play it somewhere else too - on Facebook Messenger - meaning it will be available on literally any phone.

The update was announced on stage at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, along with three other new Nokia phones - the Nokia 6 which already launched in China in January, the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 mid-range Android smartphones.

WATCH: The Nokia 3310 brought back to life

