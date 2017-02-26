Shruti Tripathi Chopra

One of UK's fastest growing tech companies has snapped up UK business advice wesbite Startups.co.uk for nearly £1m.

Startups was founded by David Lester in 2000. Following the acquisition, he will step down and will focus on his HR start-up citrusHR.

The Startups team, which boasts 4.8m readers, will join over 300 people at MVF’s North London offices.

MVF is a customer generation and online acquisition specialist set up by five friends in 2009. In 2013 MVF topped the Sunday Times Tech Track and has since expanded to operate in over 120 countries.

MVF Titus Sharpe said: “We are delighted to welcome the Startups team to the business. There is a real sense of excitement between Startups and MVF - they are a really dynamic team who have the same drive and ambition as MVF, and one of the MVF founders was a ‘Young Gun’ back in 2011. We hope that we can build on their success and that with our marketing expertise we can grow their already substantial reach.”

Startups.co.uk’s editorial director Ian Wallis said: “The acquisition is a major endorsement of everything the Startups team has worked so tirelessly to achieve. We’re thrilled to have joined such an ambitious and well-run company and determined to build on our mission of providing unrivalled content and services for nascent entrepreneurs and established businesses alike."