Emma Haslett

Try to contain your excitement: the back-to-basics phone you've been dreaming about, the Nokia 3310, is due to be unveiled by parent company HMD Global at this week's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Will it be exactly the same as the last one, an indestructible monochrome monster? Will it still have an 11-day battery life? Most importantly, will it still have Snake? Here's what we know so far.

1. Ultra-low price point

According to the rumours, the 2017 version of the Nokia 3310 will be priced at €59 - that's £50 - according to reports from VentureBeat

2. Colour display - just

The phone will apparently have a colour display, although don't expect iPhone-quality graphics: the screen is likely to be decidedly low-res in an effort to preserve battery life.

3. The Snake question answered. Maybe.

A post on a Chinese technology forum claimed this image was "90 per cent similar" to the actual phone that will be released.

If it is true, though the most important thing this image reveals is that the phone will include Snake. Phew.

4. Heading for Europe

Sturdy feature phones like the one planned tend to be marketed at developing economies - but according to reports, the new 3310 will be aimed primarily at European customers, to use as their second phone.

5. Coloured covers

Remember those snap-on covers which allowed you to personalise your Nokia? It's been reported the new version will be available in a "range" of colours, including red, green and yellow.

6. Operating system

The new phone won't run on Android, unlike HMD Global's other offerings.