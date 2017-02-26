FTSE 100 7247.18 -0.33%
views
Sunday 26 February 2017 12:54pm

If you want a job at UK's best financial services company to work for, you'll have to move to Wolverhampton...

Emma Haslett
Follow Emma
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk We all just want to be appreciated
New York City Tops Nation In Income Inequality
Want to work in the finance sector? You could do worse than getting a job at these companies (Source: Getty)

Want a job at the firm named the UK's best financial services company to work for? You'll have to move to the Midlands.

Yep - a Wolverhampton company has clinched the sector's top spot in a ranking of the UK's best employers. The Sunday Times' 100 Best Companies to Work for 2017 named Charter Court Financial Services, which runs two mortgage companies and Charter Savings Bank, as the UK's best financial services employer.

Employees at the 388-strong firm receive a copy of an annual report each year celebrating milestones and successes, and the company - a quarter of which is employee-owned - regularly funds treats such as meals out or fish and chips, to celebrate workers' achievements.

Read more: The 10 toughest job interview questions asked by UK employers

Nottingham-based First Response Finance came second in the sector, followed by Bournemouth-based Amigo Loans.

Meanwhile, law firms Stephens Scown, Kingsley Napley and Mishcon de Reya were all ranked among the top 25 companies to work for.

In the 30 Best Big Companies list, Admiral was the top financial sector firm, ranked second. TSB, Axa, EY and Deloitte came ninth, 16th, 17th and 18th respectively.

Paul Pester, TSB's chief executive, said the company was "extremely proud of this recognition".

Read more: These 10 UK jobs offer unlimited holiday

Best financial services companies to work for 2017

2017 ranking Company Location
3 Charter Court Financial Services Wolverhampton
9 First Response Service Nottingham
22 Amigo Loans Bournemouth
33 Bibby Financial Services Banbury
35 Anderson Anderson & Brown Aberdeen
42 Bishop Fleming Exeter
73 Coventry Building Society Coventry
88 Skipton Building Society Skipton

... and the best big companies to work for

2017 ranking Company Location
2 Admiral Group Cardiff
9 TSB Edinburgh
16 Axa London
17 EY London
18 Deloitte London

Related articles

Morgan Stanley could move 300 UK jobs to Frankfurt or Dublin
Kenza Bryan
Kenza Bryan | Staff

Get rid of your commute with this designer live/work mews
Melissa York
Melissa York | Staff

Britain must recruit one worker every 77 seconds to meet construction needs
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff