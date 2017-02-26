Emma Haslett

Want a job at the firm named the UK's best financial services company to work for? You'll have to move to the Midlands.

Yep - a Wolverhampton company has clinched the sector's top spot in a ranking of the UK's best employers. The Sunday Times' 100 Best Companies to Work for 2017 named Charter Court Financial Services, which runs two mortgage companies and Charter Savings Bank, as the UK's best financial services employer.

Employees at the 388-strong firm receive a copy of an annual report each year celebrating milestones and successes, and the company - a quarter of which is employee-owned - regularly funds treats such as meals out or fish and chips, to celebrate workers' achievements.

Nottingham-based First Response Finance came second in the sector, followed by Bournemouth-based Amigo Loans.

Meanwhile, law firms Stephens Scown, Kingsley Napley and Mishcon de Reya were all ranked among the top 25 companies to work for.

In the 30 Best Big Companies list, Admiral was the top financial sector firm, ranked second. TSB, Axa, EY and Deloitte came ninth, 16th, 17th and 18th respectively.

Paul Pester, TSB's chief executive, said the company was "extremely proud of this recognition".

Best financial services companies to work for 2017

2017 ranking Company Location 3 Charter Court Financial Services Wolverhampton 9 First Response Service Nottingham 22 Amigo Loans Bournemouth 33 Bibby Financial Services Banbury 35 Anderson Anderson & Brown Aberdeen 42 Bishop Fleming Exeter 73 Coventry Building Society Coventry 88 Skipton Building Society Skipton

... and the best big companies to work for