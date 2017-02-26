Mark Sands

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage is boasting of his close ties with US President Donald Trump again, publishing a picture of the two sharing a meal last night.

Farage is in the States to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, and gave an address on the "global revolution" started by Brexit.

And after his speech, Farage sat down with the man he called "The Donald", also sharing a table with the President's daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Read More: Don't touch that dial: Nigel Farage is getting his own radio show

The MEP has been keen to stress his ties with the new US administration since the election result, becoming the first overseas politician to meet with Trump following his shock victory.

That triggered a row over whether Farage should be offered a role in the government's approach to Trump, with the US President suggesting Farage could become the UK's ambassador in Washington.

However, Downing Street immediately shut down any suggestion of recruiting the former Ukip leader.