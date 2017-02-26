FTSE 100 7247.18 -0.33%
Sunday 26 February 2017 12:03pm

Guess who's coming to dinner? Nigel Farage joins Donald Trump for a meal after his Brexit speech

Mark Sands
Leading Conservatives Gather For Annual CPAC Event In National Harbor, Maryland
Farage was the first overseas politician to meet Trump following his election (Source: Getty)

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage is boasting of his close ties with US President Donald Trump again, publishing a picture of the two sharing a meal last night.

Farage is in the States to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, and gave an address on the "global revolution" started by Brexit.

And after his speech, Farage sat down with the man he called "The Donald", also sharing a table with the President's daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The MEP has been keen to stress his ties with the new US administration since the election result, becoming the first overseas politician to meet with Trump following his shock victory.

That triggered a row over whether Farage should be offered a role in the government's approach to Trump, with the US President suggesting Farage could become the UK's ambassador in Washington.

However, Downing Street immediately shut down any suggestion of recruiting the former Ukip leader.

