Emma Haslett

Five people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a group of pedestrians in Bellingham, in South East London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 8.20am today, after reports of a car collision with a wall and a number of pedestrians on Bromley Road.

BELLINGHAM: Bromley Road is closed due to a serious RTC. Five people were hit by a car outside Catford bus garage at 8:20am this morning. pic.twitter.com/qJThbXowjX — Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) February 26, 2017

Police officers, the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance all attended, while five people were treated at the scene and sent to hospitals across South East London.

"The driver of the car was detained at the scene by an off-duty police officer before being arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving," the Met police said in a statement.

However, it told the BBC there was "no suggestion" the crash was terrorism-related.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service added:

“We were called at 8.18am today to reports of a road traffic collision on Bromley Road, Catford.



“We sent four ambulance crews, an air ambulance crew, a fast responder in a car, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer to the scene, with the first of our medics arriving in under seven minutes.



“We treated five patients for a range of head, chest and leg injuries at the scene and took all five to hospital as a priority.”