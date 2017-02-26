FTSE 100 7247.18 -0.33%
Sunday 26 February 2017 10:03am

Some Barclays customers are still locked out after a huge outage which stranded thousands without cash yesterday

Emma Haslett
Users were locked out of cash machines and online banking yesterday (Source: Getty)

Barclays customers were still complaining about problems with Barclays' online banking service this morning, after a huge outage stranded many of its 15m customers without access to their money last night.

Twitter users complained they were having trouble withdrawing cash and logging into online and mobile banking - despite the lender saying it was fixed last night.

Barclays apologised last night after the outage, which affected its debit cards, cash machines and phone banking.

The lender said it said it was aware customers had experienced "issues with some services" yesterday - but said by 8pm, all services had been restored.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

