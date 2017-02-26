Emma Haslett

Barclays customers were still complaining about problems with Barclays' online banking service this morning, after a huge outage stranded many of its 15m customers without access to their money last night.

Twitter users complained they were having trouble withdrawing cash and logging into online and mobile banking - despite the lender saying it was fixed last night.

Barclays apologised last night after the outage, which affected its debit cards, cash machines and phone banking.

The lender said it said it was aware customers had experienced "issues with some services" yesterday - but said by 8pm, all services had been restored.

@BarclaysUK still can't pay my phone bill. Because you think it's "fraud" and someone else is on my card. This happens too much. — chloe (@chloeeloisexo) February 26, 2017

@BarclaysUK

I couldn't log in yesterday checked again today and now locked out of my account emailed and still have to wait — coleen (@spudhouse) February 26, 2017

Still can't use my card 😡 @BarclaysUK — KT (@kevin_turner_) February 26, 2017

