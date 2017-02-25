FTSE 100 7247.18 -0.33%
views
Saturday 25 February 2017 3:45pm

Ladbrokes Coral loses £71m tax avoidance court case after long standing battle with HMRC

Oliver Gill
Follow Oliver
Ladbrokes.com World Darts Championship - Day Eight
The Ladbrokes scheme was promoted by Big Four accountants Deloitte (Source: Getty)

Bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral has lost a £71m tax avoidance court battle with the taxman after using a once-legal loophole to minimise its tax bill.

Ladbrokes drafted in Big Four beancounters Deloitte in 2008 to create a scheme that artificially manufactured a fall in the value of the shares of one of the group subsidiaries. This generated a loss in another group company which could be used to minimise the amount of corporate tax the firm needed to pay.

Today's announcement follows a number of earlier hearings that had also ruled in favour of HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

Read more: Taxman rejects Tyrie claims of tough tax avoidance tactics

Although the FTSE 250 firm admitted in court that the scheme was intended to avoid tax, it argued anti-avoidance rules did not preclude it from using such a strategy – a contention HMRC refuted.

HMRC’s director general for customer compliance, Jennie Granger, said:

"Ladbrokes would have been better off just paying the tax but instead they pursued this lengthy legal dispute with HMRC. Avoidance schemes like this just don’t work and HMRC will always take firm action against them.

The bookie gambled and lost when the odds of success could not have been lower.

Read more: Agent denies Ronaldo and Mourinho tax allegations

Ladbrokes Coral declined to comment on the ruling.

Tags

Related articles

Going is good for Ladbrokes as shares jump on trading news
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Horse racing gets "critical" multi-million pound boost from levy
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Ladbrokes is a 'good bet' as it grows revenues in third quarter
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff