Oliver Gill

David Miliband has said the Labour Party is in the most fragile state for over 50 years.

The comments come days after Labour's defeat in the Copeland by-election, the first gain by a governing party for 35 years.

“I’m obviously deeply concerned that Labour is further from power than at any stage in my life time,” the 51-year-old told the Times.

Read more: Following their win in Copeland, should the Tories call a General Election?

Miliband, who endured a painful loss to brother Ed in a Labour leadership contest in 2010, also warned the current situation in the party was worse than during the Thatcherite years. He said:

I don’t think this is just a repeat of the 1980s. We have to really understand the historic nature of the challenge that we have to face. There are some obvious reasons, like the situation in Scotland, and Labour’s core — its base — was stronger in the 1980s.

Wenger and Macron

The former South Shields MP, who now works for humanitarian organisation the International Rescue Committee in New York, did not rule out a return to politics.

“Someone came to see me the other day asking for career advice and I said: ‘I’m 51 and I’m still looking for some career advice’. I’m conscious that Arsene Wenger says never re-sign an old player so that’s in my head. I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do. It’s hard to see — but what’s the point of saying never?” he said.

Read more: Did Tom Watson just perform a Parliamentary "dab"?

Sticking with the French theme Miliband said he was impressed by the French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron.

“The Macron phenomenon is real. He’s built something extraordinary . . . I don’t think the centre left is ever on the way out globally because it’s got a lot to say. As long as there are people with the values who yearn for a different kind of society, then you’re going to have a party that tries to put those values into practice.”

Play the ball

But despite his own centre left position, Miliband refused to be critical of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“I always say to people, play the ball not the man so ‘what do I think of Jeremy Corbyn?’ is not the question I ask myself.’ The question is what do I think of the strategy?” he said.

Read more: By-election results: Labour retains Stoke-on-Trent but Tories win Copeland

And although he was concerned about the strength of the Labour Party, Miliband did not necessarily disagree with Corbyn's strategy of taking the party to the left.

“The tempting thing to say is that it’s a mistake because it won’t get elected but for people like me it’s a mistake because it won’t address the challenges of the country, he said.