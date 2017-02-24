FTSE 100 reshuffle: Dixons and EasyJet are in the relegation zone

Emma Haslett

It's FTSE 100 reshuffle time again next week - and research suggests Dixons Carphone, EasyJet, Capita and Intu Properties could all be in the relegation zone.

The Share Centre said potential replacements include the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, whose focus on international investments means it is making the most of a stronger pound, and asset manager Investec.

It added that Rentokil, the pest control group which yesterday posted a jump in revenues, could also be up for promotion, as could plastic packaging company DS Smith.

Helal Miah, investment analyst at The Share Centre, said Dixons Carphone was in a prime position to be relegated.

"The share price has dropped off of late as a result of increasing competition within the sector, particularly from the likes of Amazon.

"Moreover, higher import costs which have been a result of the weaker pound, have hurt the group and in its latest update, Dixons informed the market that it was ‘preparing for all eventualities’ as a result of the increasing uncertain times ahead."

Meanwhile, Intu was at risk after it posted a 67 per cent fall in profits for the year to the end of December - although shares jumped 4.4 per cent yesterday, closing at 293.7p.

Meanwhile, shares in Dixons were up 0.5 per cent today, at 300.5p.

FTSE 100 reshuffle