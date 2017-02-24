William Turvill

Nigel Farage has said he will never forgive the British media for having “demonised” Ukip and made him “frightened” to leave his home.

The former Ukip leader accused sections of the press of using members with controversial views in order to discredit the party as a whole.

Read more: Nigel Farage is staying away from the by-election featuring his successor

He told Piers Morgan's Life Stories on ITV:

It is because of these irrelevant people, who held no position, they happened to join an organisation, and because of these irrelevant people being demonised by liberal media, I've had to live years, frankly, of being frightened of walking out into the street all because the media picked out these people. And because of these people, attempted to demonise me and give me a bad name.

Read more: What's that coming over the hill? It's a Westmonster

Farage reportedly added: “And you're surprised three years on, when I have to live like a virtual prisoner, that I'm not happy about it?

“Will I ever forgive the British media for what they've done to me? No.”