FTSE 100 7217.20 -0.74%
views
Friday 24 February 2017 12:25pm

Nigel Farage says he will never forgive media coverage of Ukip

William Turvill
Follow William
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk Regulators’ 'Wait and See' Attitude About Regulating Fintech
UKIP Leader Nigel Farage Visits Veterans At Future For Heroes UK
Nigel Farage feels his party was "demonised" by sections of the media (Source: Getty)

Nigel Farage has said he will never forgive the British media for having “demonised” Ukip and made him “frightened” to leave his home.

The former Ukip leader accused sections of the press of using members with controversial views in order to discredit the party as a whole.

Read more: Nigel Farage is staying away from the by-election featuring his successor

He told Piers Morgan's Life Stories on ITV:

It is because of these irrelevant people, who held no position, they happened to join an organisation, and because of these irrelevant people being demonised by liberal media, I've had to live years, frankly, of being frightened of walking out into the street all because the media picked out these people. And because of these people, attempted to demonise me and give me a bad name.

Read more: What's that coming over the hill? It's a Westmonster

Farage reportedly added: “And you're surprised three years on, when I have to live like a virtual prisoner, that I'm not happy about it?

“Will I ever forgive the British media for what they've done to me? No.”

Tags

Related articles

Farage: US trade deal could be signed in months under Donald Trump
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff

Farage: Brexit indecision puts the UK on the back foot
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff

Ed Balls 4 Prez and 10 other possibilities for 2017, according to bookies
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff