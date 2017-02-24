Melissa York

Television Centre, White City

From £750,000

New homes are going on sale tomorrow at the iconic former home of the BBC in west London. One to three bedroom apartments will go on the market, all with balconies overlooking Hammersmith Park’s Japanese ornamental garden, which was created in 1910 as part of the Japan-Britain exhibition. They set to be finished next summer, with the wider scheme opening to the public and first residents later this year, as part of an £8bn, 10-year regeneration of the neighbourhood. At Television Centre, this means 950 new homes in total, with new restaurants and office space, including a new Soho House private members club, Bluebird Cafe and House Gym.

Call 020 8811 8720 or visit televisioncentre.com

The King’s Library, Chelsea

From £3.2m

One of the locations for the Oscar-winning Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything is now 18 luxury apartments. The two to four bedroom homes, including one five bedroom, £13m penthouse, sit in a Grade II listed conversion of the Sloane School, built in 1908, which was the first establishment dedicated to girls’ secondary education. Measuring around 1,600sqft, with triple height ceiling spaces, the homes have views of King’s Gardens, wine stores, terraces, dressing rooms and studies, to be finished in late 2017.

Call Savills on 020 7016 3860

Peloton Place, Putney

From £599,995

This development in Putney is a real mixture of the old and the new, in case you’re torn between a new build and a period piece. Nine one to three bedroom apartments and maisonettes , a mix of new build and a former Victorian factory conversion, are available on Upper Richmond Road. There’s also a penthouse with full-height glass walls, a terrace and its own lift. Homes are fitted with Siemens appliances, custom-made Hacker kitchens and they’re close to Putney Heath and Richmond Park.

Call Hamptons International on 020 3451 1544

Upton Gardens, Upton Park

From £350,000 for a one bed

New homes are going on sale at West Ham Football Club’s former Boleyn Ground in east London. A short walk from the District Line at Upton Park station in Zone 3, there will be 842 studio to four bedroom apartments – with Help to Buy equity loans available – when the development is done, spread between 18 buildings, ranging in height from three to 13-storeys. They will be set around three gated gardens, new tree-lined streets and a legacy route, commemorating the club’s history at the ground.

Email uptongardens@barrattlondon.com

The Pall Mall Collection, St James

From £5.25m

A historic house in the heart of the West End has been turned into luxurious apartments and a new art gallery. Originally the home of art dealer James Fitzpatrick, the site then became Lund & Blockley, watchmakers to the Royal Family and Indian Maharajas. Developer Amazon Property has worked with McLaren Construction Group to create a grand Art Deco-style entrance hall, with the latest sales release including three bedroom lateral apartments and a luxury £9m penthouse across four floors.

Call Knight Frank on 020 3811 2378