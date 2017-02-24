Courtney Goldsmith

Boeing today announced it will invest £20m to open a new production facility in Sheffield - its first ever manufacturing facility in Europe - in an effort to support the Britain's long-term prosperity.

The facility is part of a plan to reduce supply chain costs by manufacturing key components and systems in the US and the UK in-house.

The 2,300-square metre site will employ around 30 people to manufacture high-tech components for Boeing's Next-Generation 737, 737 Max and 777 aircraft. It will be built alongside the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre founded by Boeing and the University of Sheffield in 2001.

Read more: Boeing hits back at Airbus claims it would relish Brexit fallout

"The UK provides Boeing with the talent and infrastructure we need to grow and maintain a high level of productivity and quality to meet our significant order book," said Sir Michael Arthur, president of Boeing Europe and managing director of Boeing UK and Ireland.

He added: "We are proud to expand our relationship with the UK still further with Boeing Sheffield. Our decision to start manufacturing high-value components in the UK is a step-change in our engagement and a further example of Boeing’s commitment to grow here, supporting the UK’s long-term prosperity."

Read more: Farnborough Airshow: PM and Boeing announce 2,000 new jobs

The new site will also open up opportunities for UK suppliers to bid for work, Boeing said.

Recruitment is expected to begin as early as 2018.

Last month, Boeing announced stronger than expected earnings for its fourth quarter and said it will ramp up commercial aircraft deliveries in 2017.