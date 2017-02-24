Courtney Goldsmith

British Airways and Aer Lingus owner International Airlines Group (IAG) revealed it will increase cash returns to investors with a share buyback programme after profit rose in line with expectations.

The figures

For the year to the end of December, the airline group's operating profit rose 8.6 per cent to €2.54bn (£2.15bn). Total revenue fell 1.3 per cent to €22.57bn as passenger unit revenue per available seat kilometres fell 10.4 per cent.

Shares in the FTSE 100 firm lifted 2.48 per cent to 517p in morning trading.

The weak pound took a toll on the airline giant as it was hit by €460m in adverse currency impacts.

Fuel unit costs for the year before exceptional items were down 26.8 per cent, while non-fuel unit costs were down 4.1 per cent.

IAG's full year dividend increased 17.5 per cent to 23.5 cents per share, subject to shareholder approval.

Why it's interesting

2016 was a tough year for the firm, mostly due to the impact of the weak pound following the EU referendum - despite the firm's boss stating that a Brexit vote wouldn't have a "material impact" on the business ahead of the EU referendum.

However, IAG pulled off its expected profits and announced a €500m share buyback programme for 2017. Chief executive Willie Walsh said: "We have great confidence in IAG's future prospects and are increasing cash returns to our shareholders."

At current fuel prices and exchange rates, the firm expects its operating profit for 2017 to show an year-on-year improvement.

IAG announced last month it had whittled down the numbers for its first ever accelerator programme to just four finalists

What IAG said

Walsh said: "For the full year, it was a good performance in a challenging environment".

"Our performance was affected by an adverse currency impact of €460m. In particular, this was due to the weak pound following the UK's EU referendum. However, despite that, we've made good progress and continue to build on all we've achieved in our first five years."