Caitlin Morrison

Royal Bank of Scotland reported its ninth consecutive annual loss this morning, pushing shares down two per cent.

The lender's losses widened to £6.96bn in 2016, compared with £1.98bn the year before, largely due to litigation and conduct costs.

This is how the analysts reacted:

Groundhog Day

RBS chief exec Ross McEwan "must feel that he is trapped in a dystopian nightmare with RBS as no sooner does he overcome one obstacle than he encounters another", according to CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

"So far we’ve had nine reminders of the costs of what happens when things going wrong and Mr McEwan like the rest of us must be hoping that we don’t get a tenth," he added.

"Management expressed optimism that the bank would return to profit in 2018, in language that has an all too familiar ring to it. Let’s hope this year’s optimism is not misplaced.

"Whatever happens it is quite clear that any return to paying a dividend remains some way off, and while today’s losses weren’t too much of a surprise it would appear investor reaction to the numbers has been relatively cool with the shares slipping back in early trade."

More to come?

Accendo Markets analyst Mike van Dulken and Henry Croft said FTSE sentiment could be impacted by RBS' poor showing, and warned the company's outlook suggested there was "more to come (legacy clean-up, US legal settlements) before a return to profitability".

Work to do

Gary Greenwood at Shore Capital noted that RBS shares have increased by 67 per cent since hitting a post-EU referendum low of 149p - despite failing the most recent Bank of England stress test - because the UK economy has held up better than expected and the group has made some progress in addressing various legacy issues. He highlighted the recent decision to cancel the disposal of Williams & Glyn.

However, he added: "There remains work to do before dividend payments can recommence and the UK government can begin selling down its remaining 72 per cent holding in the stock."