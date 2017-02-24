William Turvill

Pearson did its best to prepare investors for today’s full-year results with a January trading update.

The former Financial Times publisher’s share price jumped up at the open, before falling slightly later in the morning.

Here is what analysts are making of the figures...

The Liberum media team, led by Ian Whittaker, which has a “sell” rating on the FTSE 100 company:

There were no major surprises in the Pearson numbers relating to the 2016 results nor the 2017 guidance as Pearson had given these numbers at its January trading update (although the 2016 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 58.8p was higher than the 57p indicated last month). Pearson kept its 2017 guidance of operating profit in 2017 of £570m to £630m and adjusted earnings per share of 48.5p to 55.5p, with a cashflow conversion rate of less than 90 per cent. It also restated its intention to rebase the dividend.

S&P Global also has a “sell” rating on Pearson. On today’s figures, they said “sales and earnings declined as expected”. They also anticipate “another weaker year ahead”.