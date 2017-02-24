Courtney Goldsmith

Royal Bank of Scotland has announced an attributable loss for the year to the end of December of £6.96bn, compared with a loss of £1.98bn in 2015 due to mis-selling and conduct charges, making 2016 its ninth straight year of losses.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

