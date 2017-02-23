Ross McLean

Manchester United and England skipper Wayne Rooney has ended speculation of an imminent move to China by confirming his intention to remain at Old Trafford.

It is believed that Rooney agent’s, Paul Stretford, had travelled to the Far East in a bid to explore potential offers from suitors in the lucrative Chinese Super League.

United boss Jose Mourinho fuelled conjecture surrounding Rooney’s exit earlier this week by refusing to rule out the prospect of the 31-year-old forward leaving the club this month.

Beijing Guoan, Guangzhou Evergrande, Jiangsu Suning and Tianjin Quanjian were all credited with an interest in Rooney, although the former Everton frontman has moved to clarify his future.

“Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I’m grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Man United,” he said.

“I hope I’ll play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts. It’s an exciting time at the club and I want to remain a part of it.”

Despite breaking Sir Bobby Charlton’s United goalscoring record last month, Rooney has endured a frustrating season which has been characterised by a lack of game time. He has not started a Premier League match since 17 December.

Questions remain over whether Rooney, who has won nine major trophies since a £27m move from Everton in 2004, will be selected for Sunday’s EFL Cup final against Southampton. He has been suffering with a minor muscular problem.

United face a packed fixture list between now and May after progressing to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and the Europa League’s last 16. Currently sixth in the top fight, Mourinho’s side are only two points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal and a Champions League spot.