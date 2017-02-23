FTSE 100 7271.37 -0.42%
Thursday 23 February 2017 7:08pm

Storm Doris has closed down a section of Leadenhall Market

Mark Sands
Storm Doris Arrives In The UK
Storm Doris has been causing problems across the capital today. (Source: Getty)

Storm Doris continues to cause disruption across London, and the latest site affected is City hotspot Leadenhall Market.

Parts of the historic site have been closed off "as a precautionary measure" as the storm continues to rattle windows all over the capital.

A City of London Corporation spokeswoman said: “1-7 Whittington Avenue has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure whilst we secure loose slates that the City surveyors identified during safety checks conducted in advance of the UK severe weather warning.”

The storm has been causing problems across the city today - a man was injured near Victoria station earlier after being hit by debris.

At lunchtime, London's fire brigade confirmed that it had already been called out to 36 incidents across the capital.

And travellers have been hit too - London Heathrow was warning of delays thanks to the wind earlier this afternoon, and commuters were advised to avoid Euston station all together.

