Frank Dalleres

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has cast doubt on Andy Carroll’s prospects of earning an England recall by revealing that the forward is still struggling with a hip injury.

Carroll’s return to goalscoring form in the New Year has fuelled hopes of a return to the international fold for a player who won his last England cap in October 2012.

But the 28-year-old has not taken part in full training since suffering his latest injury three weeks ago, and Bilic indicated Carroll is likely to miss Saturday’s Premier League trip to Watford.

Read more: West Ham's Dimitri Payet shirt offer divides supporters

“Unfortunately it goes a little bit slower with him – slower than we expected and we hoped for. If he can train [on Friday] then maybe – maybe – he will be in the squad for Saturday,” he said.

“When he’s playing and he’s fit, he’s a top striker. But I told him those small things that are ruining or damaging or affecting his rhythm are no good for him, no good for us, no good for a call up to the England squad.

“A very similar thing happened last year. I remember when he was great in the beginning of the year against Southampton and Liverpool – he slaughtered them – and then against Bournemouth he got injured and didn’t play for a few weeks.

"This is not a big injury, but he needs to play, he needs to be available.”

Carroll has not reached double figures for a season since 2010-11, when he moved to Liverpool from Newcastle in the winter transfer window for £35m – then a record for a British player.

He has six goals in 16 appearances this season, including four in his last four games, however – form that lured England manager Gareth Southgate to the London Stadium to scout Carroll.

Bilic added that he expected the Hammers’ one-time record signing to be available for the visit of Chelsea on Monday 6 March, even if he missed the Watford game.