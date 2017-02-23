Betting: England to extend winning streak against an improved Italy

Ben Cleminson

A much-changed England side will be looking to make it 17 consecutive victories when they host Italy at Twickenham tomorrow.

The Red Rose have been far from their best in this year’s Six Nations, but last-gasp victories over France and Wales have left them on course for their second successive Grand Slam.

An easier test is expected against an out-of-sorts Italy this weekend, and Eddie Jones has rung the changes.

A new-look midfield will see Owen Farrell, making his 50th cap, shift inside to 10, while match-winners Ben Te’o and Elliot Daly form a dangerous centre partnership.

Elsewhere, Jonny May and James Haskell also return to the starting XV.

Jones’ illustration of England’s strength in depth will have done little to improve the mood of his opposite number.

Conor O’Shea has made four changes from Italy’s heavy defeat to Ireland in hope of reviving a low-on-confidence Azzuri side.

His charges have shipped 96 points in their opening two games, and a third Wooden Spoon in four years beckons.

O’Shea will be expecting a much-improved performance here, though a first victory over England looks improbable.

The Twickenham crowd may be baying for blood, but Jones won’t allow any complacency in the early stages.

A slow start, followed by a blistering second-half performance has often been the way for the Red Rose, and an England penalty as first scoring play at 11/4 with 188BET looks a good bet.

This trend has defined Jones’ spell in charge, and a cagey opening could well be on the cards on Saturday.

The England XV may take time to gel against an Italian side who’ve had an extra week to prepare for this one.

Sporting Index’s supremacy seems high at 46, so I suggest selling.

Pointers

England penalty first scoring play - 11/4 (188BET)

Sell England supremacy - 46 (Sporting Index)