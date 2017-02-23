Betting: Jose Mourinho to add to trophy cabinet with EFL Cup win

Ben Cleminson

The first trophy of the season is up for grabs on Sunday, and for one manager, it will be the first piece of silverware at their new club, as Manchester United take on Southampton in the EFL Cup final.

United boss Jose Mourinho loves this competition – he won it in his first season at Chelsea, and has also claimed League Cup victory in 2007 and 2015 when in charge of the Blues.

He comes into this game with his side heavy favourites and on the back of some stunning form.

Wednesday night’s Europa League victory over Saint-Etienne made it five wins in a row, and the Red Devils have lost just one of their last 25 games in all competitions.

That win in France wasn’t all plain sailing, with injuries to Michael Carrick and Henrikh Mkhitaryan putting their involvement at Wembley in doubt.

Southampton’s Claude Puel doesn’t quite have the illustrious trophy cabinet of Mourinho, but will be hoping to add to the Ligue 1 title he won as Monaco boss in 2000.

The Saints fans have been waiting a lot longer since their last cup success – this is their first League Cup final since 1979, as they aim to win only their second major piece of silverware after the 1976 FA Cup.

Wins over Arsenal and Liverpool in the last two rounds shows Southampton’s ability to worry the big boys, but they’ve struggled for consistency in the league since Puel took the reins.

The sale of captain Jose Fonte, and season-ending injury to his successor Virgil van Dijk has put a major dent in their campaign, with a usually solid back-four now looking vulnerable.

But the January signing of striker Monolo Gabbiadini has appeared inspired – the Italian has three goals in his two games in a Saints shirt.

Southampton have failed to beat United in their last three meetings, and I think it will be a similar outcome on Sunday – though it will be tight.

A Red Devils victory is 4/5 with 188BET.

The last two League Cup finals have only yielded four goals, and I see another nervy, low-scoring affair this time around.

I’ll be selling goals at 2.35 with Sporting Index.

Pointers

Manchester United - 4/5 (188BET)

Sell total goals - 2.35 (Sporting Index)