City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover a shopping centre owner, professional services and a mobile phone provider. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Intu

John Strachan, a non-executive director of Intu since October 2015, will succeed Patrick Burgess as chairman of the company following the AGM on 3 May. John brings a wealth of experience from the retail property sector, an international perspective and extensive knowledge of the Spanish retail property market. He was global head of retail services and chairman of the retail board at Cushman and Wakefield until 2015 and prior to that was head of UK and European retail at Healey and Baker, with whom he commenced his career in 1972. John is a past president and chairman of the British Council of Shopping Centres (now Revo). He is currently a member of the global and European boards of the International Council of Shopping Centres.

Turner & Townsend

Independent professional services consultancy Turner & Townsend has appointed Tom Deacon as Global head of digital. Leading a step change in the business, Tom will be responsible for improving the consultancy’s core service capability through use of data and digital technologies and identifying new opportunities to support clients. These will drive improvements in control, performance and value on projects and programmes as well as efficiency and effectiveness in asset management. With more than 20 years’ experience, most recently leading digital innovation in infrastructure advisory at EY, one of Tom’s early priorities will be to grow Turner & Townsend’s digital innovation capability in the infrastructure sector to improve project outcomes. He will also be focusing on digital opportunities across real estate and natural resources, where there is also significant demand to support clients.

Lebara

Pay-as-you-do SIM card provider Lebara has announced the appointment of Karen Griffiths as chief financial officer. Karen brings more than three decades of financial leadership and senior management experience in both public and privately held companies. Most recently Karen was CFO of Acision, a global market leader in mobile messaging, where she was instrumental in repositioning the company for growth in new markets and stabilising financial health, leading to a successful sale of the business to Comverse (renamed Xura). Karen has also held several financial leadership roles with The Coca-Cola Company over a span of 18 years, including her role as CFO of the German Anchor Bottler. Karen was also CFO of Ingram Micro Europe. She began her career in Canada, qualifying as a chartered accountant in Toronto with KPMG.

