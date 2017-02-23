Caitlin Morrison

A man has been hospitalised after receiving a head injury when he was hit by falling debris caused by high winds at Victoria station.

The London Ambulance Service was called at 2.59pm to reports of an incident on Victoria Street, and sent an ambulance crew, a single responder in a car, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic to the scene. The hazardous area response team was also dispatched.

"We treated a man at the scene for a head injury and took him as a priority to hospital," a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

British Transport Police (BTP) was called to the scene at 3.10pm. BTP tweeted photos from the scene:

ERU and ourselves at Victoria dealing with debris causing injury during #stormdoris #Medtweets pic.twitter.com/um6P5ZobtZ — BTP NetworkResponse (@BTPNetworkResp) February 23, 2017

Journalist EJ Ward also tweeted pictures of the aftermath of the accident:

BREAKING: A man has been hit by a piece of debris at Victoria Station, the area has been sealed off pic.twitter.com/GVS1MdP5WE — EJ Ward (@EJWrites1) February 23, 2017

Earlier today London Fire Brigade said the force had been called out to 36 incidents related to today's extreme weather conditions.

Storm Doris is also causing transport chaos across the UK's rail networks.

Meanwhile, Heathrow Airport has warned flights may be cancelled or delayed due to strong winds.