Thursday 23 February 2017 4:15pm

Storm Doris: A man has been injured in an incident at Victoria station

Caitlin Morrison
A man has been injured at Victoria station (Source: Getty)

A man has been hospitalised after receiving a head injury when he was hit by falling debris caused by high winds at Victoria station.

The London Ambulance Service was called at 2.59pm to reports of an incident on Victoria Street, and sent an ambulance crew, a single responder in a car, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic to the scene. The hazardous area response team was also dispatched.

"We treated a man at the scene for a head injury and took him as a priority to hospital," a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

British Transport Police (BTP) was called to the scene at 3.10pm. BTP tweeted photos from the scene:

Journalist EJ Ward also tweeted pictures of the aftermath of the accident:

Earlier today London Fire Brigade said the force had been called out to 36 incidents related to today's extreme weather conditions.

Storm Doris is also causing transport chaos across the UK's rail networks.

Meanwhile, Heathrow Airport has warned flights may be cancelled or delayed due to strong winds.

