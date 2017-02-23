William Turvill

FTSE 100 information business Relx, formerly known as Reed Elsevier, reported revenue growth of four per cent in 2016 today.

The figures

Relx, which owns legal database LexisNexis and medical journal the Lancet, reported a 2016 turnover of £6.9bn.

Underlying adjusted operating profit, meanwhile, was up six per cent to £2.1bn.

The group increased its full-year dividend by 21 per cent to 35.95p and also announced its second £700m share buyback in two years.

At the time of writing, Relx’s share price on the FTSE 100 was up one per cent to 1,494p.

Why it’s interesting

The Anglo-Dutch Relx Group has customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in around 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people, with half its staff based in North America.

Formerly known as Reed Elsevier, Relx formerly was primarily known as a business-to-business (B2B) publisher.

Although Relx now calls itself an information and analytics company, its Reed Business Information section still publishes the likes of New Scientist, Estates Gazette and Farmers Weekly.

What the company said

