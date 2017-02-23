Shruti Tripathi Chopra

Intu ruled on the FTSE 100 this morning after the shopping centre giant increased its dividend despite reporting a fall in profits.

The retail property group's profits dropped more than 60 per cent but dividend was up two per cent at 14p per share.

Revenues grew four per cent to £594.3m from £571.6m the year before.

While net rental income rose 4.4 per cent from £428m to £447m, underlying earnings were up seven per cent, from £187m to £200m.

David Fischel, Intu's chief executive, warned against the upcoming rise in business rates in April.

Recent research by Intu and industry body Revo found that business rates could be costing Britain around 40,000 new retail jobs over the next five years.

"The UK is way out of line with its international peers on business rates, Fischel told City A.M.

"We did a research with 130 international retailers looking to invest in the UK and the overwhelming finding was that business rates were a far bigger disincentive to come to the UK than Brexit was."

Fischel called on the government to make a concrete plan to ensure businesses don't get penalised because of the business rates rise.

"There should be a concerted effort on the part of government over the next 25 years to get business rates down to a number that it competitive with other countries," he said.

However, the Intu boss added that the impact of business rates on his firm will be "pretty neutral".

"We're spread out across the whole country and have had our ups and downs but overall, we expect to see no real material change.

"Last year, our retailers paid about £290m or one per cent of the UK's business rates bill. We estimate that would be pretty much the same," he added.

Speaking about the impact of BHS' collapse on Intu, Fischel said: "We had about 10 BHS units and for us [the collapse] is a short-term pain but long-term gain. Next have already take a store and we're very close to a deal with a couple of others. I'd be surprised if by the end of the year if all those 10 units haven't gone."