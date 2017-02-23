Caitlin Morrison

London Fire Brigade has been called out to 36 Storm Doris-related incidents so far today, as strong winds batter the city.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning, and said winds of up to 70 mph are likely. The storm has also caused major delays across the UK's transport networks, with trees falling onto train tracks and overhead wires being damaged, and Heathrow has warned of flight delays and cancellations.

The fire brigade said the most serious incident it attended in London was on Hartley Down in Purley, where a woman was injured after a tree collapsed onto a car.

Between 8AM and 1PM today, firefighters attended 36 incidents related to the windy weather, the fire service said, including "scaffolding in a precarious position, fallen trees and a trampoline that blew from a garden onto a roundabout in Eltham".

Other incidents included a tree collapsing onto two houses on Duke Road in Chiswick, a tree collapsing onto two houses on Porthkerry Avenue in Welling and hoarding falling onto three cars on Thessaly Road in Battersea.

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said: "Firefighters are always on hand should any buildings, hoardings or scaffolding be left in a precarious position and posing a risk to life because of high winds.

“To help stay safe during windy weather people should always clear gardens, balconies and window sills of anything that could be blown away. They should also take extra care if they venture outside and be careful using candles in the case of a power cut.

"We've also received a number of calls from people who have got locked out after the wind has blown their front door shut with their cooking on or children inside. If you're sticking your head outside make sure you take your keys with you."