FTSE 100 7298.20 -0.06%
views
Thursday 23 February 2017 10:26am

Briton arrested in connection with a Deutsche Telekom cyber attack that hit 900,000 customers

Oliver Gill
Follow Oliver
TOPSHOT-RUSSIA-HACKING-INVESTIGATION-INTERNET-POLITICS
The 29-year-old was arrested on Wednesday (Source: Getty)

The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) has arrested a suspect at one of London's airports in connection with November's cyber attack on Deutsche Telekom.

The 29-year-old Briton was arrested on Wednesday in response to a European arrest warrant.

The cyber attack targeted the routers of 900,000 Deutsche Telekom customers leading to internet outages for around 4.5 per cent of the German firm's customers.

Read more: Deutsche Telekom posts mixed results and remains unsure over Trump

The NCA said the person was being held by police in the UK prior to an extradition hearing expected to take place at Westminster magistrates court either tomorrow or Monday.

The attack followed a Deutsche Telekom databank malfunction in June that led to millions of its mobile customers losing their connection.

Related articles

Deutsche Telekom posts mixed results and remains unsure over Trump
Billy Bambrough
Billy Bambrough | Staff

Deutsche Telekom's US growth fails to impress investors
Billy Bambrough
Billy Bambrough | Staff

European air passengers will finally be able to get online
James Nickerson
James Nickerson | Staff