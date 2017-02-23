FTSE 100 7298.20 -0.06%
Thursday 23 February 2017 10:21am

Storm Doris leads to train delays as tree falls on rail tracks

Caitlin Morrison
Strong winds have led to train delays and cancellations (Source: Getty)

Storm Doris is wreaking travel chaos across the country today, with rail service disruptions set to continue all day.

A fallen tree is blocking the railway between Reading and Wokingham, with delays of up to 45 minutes, with disruption expected to 11.30AM.

An object caught on the overhead wires between Barking and West Ham is causing cancellations and delays on trains in east London.

And there's an obstruction on the line at Erith, meaning London-bound trains running via Woolwich Arsenal will be diverted.

Meanwhile, damage to the overhead wires in the St Albans area is causing disruption to journeys. National Rail anticipates this will continue until the end of the day, and warned services may be delayed by up to 60 minutes or cancelled.

National Rail said the train companies affected include Arriva Trains Wales, c2c, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Trains, Gatwick Express, Grand Central, Great Northern, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Hull Trains, London Midland, London Overground, Merseyrail, Northern, South West Trains, Southern, Stansted Express, Thameslink, TransPennine Express, Virgin Trains, and Virgin Trains East Coast.

