Storm Doris is bearing down on the UK, with winds of up to 60mph expected across the capital - and as much as a foot of snow due to fall in parts of the North.
It's the first time this year a so-called weather bomb (area of extreme low pressure) has hit the UK. The good news is, the nation's tweeters soldiered on regardless...
Winds were set to hit 87mph in some parts of the country as Storm Doris bored down on the UK.
Windstorm #Doris early tomorrow morning over S-CNTRL UK! Winds gusting at 90-120 km/h. More: https://t.co/IVasbYWGJB pic.twitter.com/uyPYETObIw— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 22, 2017
Spectacular vortex structure of cyclone #Doris over the British Isles and Ireland minutes ago! Image: https://t.co/UZDVlMCUD5 pic.twitter.com/0CFkJWrb1u— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 23, 2017
As the day dawned, winds were howling and seas were getting rougher.
On #seaford beach #Sussex as #stormdoris arrives all the latest weather @BBCSussex It's quite difficult to stand up! Blowing a hooley!! pic.twitter.com/2llWQPiGBz— Simon Jenkins (@SussexSimon) February 23, 2017
#StormDoris is now bringing wind gusts of 72 mph across Aberdaron (W Wales) pic.twitter.com/AML4WeigKk— Met Office (@metoffice) February 23, 2017
The power of the sea... #Anglesey #sea #doris pic.twitter.com/ezdKQlc075— Surf Rhosneigr (@surfrhosneigr) February 23, 2017
... even inland, things were getting wetter...
Pen y Garreg #dam today! #wildweather #doris @CountyTimes @DerekTheWeather @CambrianNews @visitwales @VisitMidWales pic.twitter.com/2cT4WMdERY— Elan Valley (@Elan_Valley) February 22, 2017
Should have come off at Tesco Bangor, #A55 #doris 🚗🚕🚙🚌🚎🚛🚚🚗🚗 44mins to move what takes about -12seconds usually! 🙈 pic.twitter.com/GNd5FgOBSV— Craig Hogg (@Craig_Hogg) February 23, 2017
Ugh, snow would be better than this sleety rain and wind that feels like it's slicing your face off. #doris pic.twitter.com/CSNSUPyFlu— AnnaEdits (@EdinburghEditor) February 23, 2017
... and colder.
M80 nightmare #doris pic.twitter.com/i3wjAWHVl3— joe ham snr (@joehamsnr) February 23, 2017
Flights were disrupted.
ALERT We manually control the cam today as #stormdoris already affect flights to Manchester Airport. Watch live on https://t.co/pvXE9CRKq6 pic.twitter.com/tpFXQhynL2— AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) February 23, 2017
Needless to say, the situation for garden furniture was perilous.
Thankfully starting to ease off on top of the hill #doris pic.twitter.com/pWjdlmlqSs— Gord Wylie (@GordWylie) February 23, 2017
RIP Greenhouse #stormdoris #BBC #doris pic.twitter.com/4fI5qSmx7Y— Rachel Munday (@mundayrachel1) February 23, 2017
The trampoline from next door sailed over our fence,had to dismantle the sides to calm it down #doris pic.twitter.com/StCQ5EClzV— andrew martyn sugars (@andrewsugars) February 23, 2017
Would someone please tell #Doris to stop moving my garden furniture around ?— RosemarysMemories (@memoriesof_rose) February 23, 2017
... as was the daily commute.
On the Unibus this morning #Doris pic.twitter.com/i25bJTJZkr— Derby Students Union (@UDSU) February 23, 2017
Anyone fancy giving me a lift to work? #doris #stormdoris #storm pic.twitter.com/3x1OkSf827— Matt Donaldson (@MattSDonaldson) February 23, 2017
For one man, extreme measures were required
Never thought I'd go trouserless in the office. Thanks #doris pic.twitter.com/gijJ4mpwxX— Robert Pearman (@titlerequired) February 23, 2017
... while a woman's commute ended in tragedy.
My morning so fars. Thanks #stormdoris 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/AFasU4PxDm— Peaches Fitness (@peachesfit) February 23, 2017
In short: brace yourselves for a windy morning.
#StormDoris...— Sir Charli-brown (@mycharlibrown) February 21, 2017
When do we leave???? pic.twitter.com/DfXshXUH1n
Thanks, Doris.
Here she comes ! Everybody get ready for #stormdoris pic.twitter.com/Cvee1aCbKW— Gordongeiger (@worldwidetiger) February 22, 2017
