Thursday 23 February 2017 9:41am

The best (and funniest) tweets about Storm Doris

Emma Haslett
Storm Doris: it's windy. (Source: Getty)

Storm Doris is bearing down on the UK, with winds of up to 60mph expected across the capital - and as much as a foot of snow due to fall in parts of the North.

It's the first time this year a so-called weather bomb (area of extreme low pressure) has hit the UK. The good news is, the nation's tweeters soldiered on regardless...

Winds were set to hit 87mph in some parts of the country as Storm Doris bored down on the UK.

​As the day dawned, winds were howling and seas were getting rougher.

... even inland, things were getting wetter...

... and colder.

Flights were disrupted.

Needless to say, the situation for garden furniture was perilous.

... as was the daily commute.

For one man, extreme measures were required

... while a woman's commute ended in tragedy.

In short: brace yourselves for a windy morning.

Thanks, Doris.

