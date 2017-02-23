Emma Haslett

Storm Doris is bearing down on the UK, with winds of up to 60mph expected across the capital - and as much as a foot of snow due to fall in parts of the North.

It's the first time this year a so-called weather bomb (area of extreme low pressure) has hit the UK. The good news is, the nation's tweeters soldiered on regardless...

Winds were set to hit 87mph in some parts of the country as Storm Doris bored down on the UK.

Spectacular vortex structure of cyclone #Doris over the British Isles and Ireland minutes ago! Image: https://t.co/UZDVlMCUD5 pic.twitter.com/0CFkJWrb1u — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 23, 2017

​As the day dawned, winds were howling and seas were getting rougher.

#StormDoris is now bringing wind gusts of 72 mph across Aberdaron (W Wales) pic.twitter.com/AML4WeigKk — Met Office (@metoffice) February 23, 2017

... even inland, things were getting wetter...

Should have come off at Tesco Bangor, #A55 #doris 🚗🚕🚙🚌🚎🚛🚚🚗🚗 44mins to move what takes about -12seconds usually! 🙈 pic.twitter.com/GNd5FgOBSV — Craig Hogg (@Craig_Hogg) February 23, 2017

Ugh, snow would be better than this sleety rain and wind that feels like it's slicing your face off. #doris pic.twitter.com/CSNSUPyFlu — AnnaEdits (@EdinburghEditor) February 23, 2017

... and colder.

ALERT We manually control the cam today as #stormdoris already affect flights to Manchester Airport. Watch live on https://t.co/pvXE9CRKq6 pic.twitter.com/tpFXQhynL2 — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) February 23, 2017

Needless to say, the situation for garden furniture was perilous.

Thankfully starting to ease off on top of the hill #doris pic.twitter.com/pWjdlmlqSs — Gord Wylie (@GordWylie) February 23, 2017

The trampoline from next door sailed over our fence,had to dismantle the sides to calm it down #doris pic.twitter.com/StCQ5EClzV — andrew martyn sugars (@andrewsugars) February 23, 2017

Would someone please tell #Doris to stop moving my garden furniture around ? — RosemarysMemories (@memoriesof_rose) February 23, 2017

... as was the daily commute.

On the Unibus this morning #Doris pic.twitter.com/i25bJTJZkr — Derby Students Union (@UDSU) February 23, 2017

For one man, extreme measures were required

Never thought I'd go trouserless in the office. Thanks #doris pic.twitter.com/gijJ4mpwxX — Robert Pearman (@titlerequired) February 23, 2017

... while a woman's commute ended in tragedy.

In short: brace yourselves for a windy morning.

Thanks, Doris.

Here she comes ! Everybody get ready for #stormdoris pic.twitter.com/Cvee1aCbKW — Gordongeiger (@worldwidetiger) February 22, 2017

