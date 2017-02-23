Caitlin Morrison

TSB has the happiest customers of the UK's high street banks, according to new research based on tweets.

Emotion analytics company Adoreboard looked at more than 67,000 tweets by bank customers over a six-month period, and used mathematical algorithms to detect emotions such as joy, trust, rage and anger expressed by social media users.

Unsurprisingly, the researchers found that customers expressed highest levels of joy and trust for banks with fast and efficient service as well as charitable efforts, with TSB, Metro and First Direct among the best service providers.

Ironically, the Co-operative Bank's online operation Smile came off worst in the analysis. HSBC, Citibank, Barclays, the Post Office and the Co-op Bank all attracted strong criticism among Twitter users.

How does your bank rank? Happy customers TSB, M&S Bank, Monzo, Metro and First Direct Unhappy customers HSBC, Citibank, Barclays, the Post Office and the Cooperative Bank

“Providing the right customer experience means fulfilling the promises that you as a brand have made to your customer," said Jonathan Simmons, chief strategy officer at Zone, which collaborated with Adoreboard to conduct the research.

"If there is a gap between your brand promise and a customer’s experience, that will cause problems. Banks that put customers first understand that the emotional response to every interaction is absolutely vital. In a world where customer experience is becoming the brand differentiator, the best customer experience brings together content, products and technology in a way that is highly relevant and fits brilliantly into the customer’s daily life."

Last week, Barclays was revealed to be the UK's worst bank in a poll by MoneySavingExpert.